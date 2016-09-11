The TIC has invited applications from students who have an original idea about a plan that could create a sustainable social impact on society.

“The IITG-TIC Innovation Competition is open to all bonafide students of any educational institute of the North East. Any student is eligible to apply for the competition if he or she has an original idea or work which have not been used for any other competition/commercial purpose so far. The participant can submit the proposal containing the idea of the innovation, its implementation, business model, commercialization and its impact on the society, preferably within 2,000 words. The areas of innovative ideas are agriculture sector, health sector, tourism, women empowerment and women safety, food processing and packaging, handicraft sector, non-conventional energy, cottage industry and ideas having impact on the society,” said a statement.

Cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 12,000 will be awarded to the first, second and third prize winners respectively.

“Eight teams/individuals will be shortlisted by the panel of eminent juries from all the applications received and they will need to present their proposal in front of the juries on September 29. All winner ideas will be incubated in the IITG-TIC, subject to the fulfilment of IITG-TIC’s eligibility criterion,” said the statement.