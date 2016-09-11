 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold State-level meet
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - Voluntary organisation Ellora Vigyan Mancha, which has been fighting superstition and promoting cadaver donation for the past several years, is going to hold its second State-level conference with a two-day programme on October 1 and 2 next in the city.

For the purpose, a reception committee has been formed with renowned opthalmologist Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee as the president, Dr Paramananda Majumdar as the working president and Prafulla Sarma as the general secretary, said a press release here today.

The inaugural function of the conference will be held at the Kalaguru Bishnu Rava Auditorium of Cotton College from 3 pm of October 1.

The conference will be inaugurated by president of the All India People’s Science Network and noted scientist Dr Sabyasachi Chatterjee. Noted astrophysicist Prof Prajjal Shastri of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics will speak as the appointed speaker.

The organisers of the conference will felicitate the family members of those who have donated their bodies for the growth of medical science in the State and for the benefit of their fellow people as well.

Efforts are also on to publish the special issue of ‘Samikshan,’ the journal of the Ellora Vigyan Mancha.

