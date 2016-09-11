 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Rich tributes paid to Nalinidhar Bhattacharya
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - The Brihattar Panjabari Sahitya Sabha (BPSS) in its meeting held on Wednesday paid rich tributes to litterateur Nalinidhar Bhattacharya and former president of Asam Natya Sanmilan Umesh Sarma and described them as noble souls of Assam who enriched the State’s intellectual life with their rich contribution in the field of poetry and drama.

Paying tributes to Bhattacharya, senior journalist DN Chakravartty said that as an outstanding critic, Bhattacharya made significant contribution towards the enrichment of Assamese literature through his constructive reviews of books of poems and other prose literature.

The meeting, held under the presidentship of Nagen Bhuyan, also decided to organise a special lecture on Assamese culture and literature on the occasion of the 84th birthday of Dr Achyut Chandra Medhi at the Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on September 25.

Deva Prasad Talukdar, Ranajit Sutradhar, Pratibha Bhuyan and Urmila Chakravartty participated in the discussion.

The BPSS has since its establishment in 1996 been organising lectures on various aspects of Assamese culture and literature under the banner of Achyut-Nivedita Trust. It has also organised 335 weekly ‘Alochana Ckakras’ (discussions) without a break so far. It has this year enrolled 109 life members of Asam Sahitya Sabha besides enrolling one ‘Param Hitoishee’ member and nine ‘Hitoishee’ members. Param Hitoishee and Hitoishee members are to contribute Rs 50,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. It has published 11 books besides organising regular discussions on literature and observing the death and birth anniversaries of literary luminaries of the State.

