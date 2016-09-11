The five-day programme will begin on September 23.

It will aim to highlight the true teachings of Gita and emphasize on revealing the symbolic meaning behind the ancient legend of the Mahabharata where supreme intelligence taught the warrior king Arjun to embrace spirituality in the midst of the battleground of life on the basis of Rajyoga – the Yoga of Sovereignty.

The programme is an initiative to spread the message of peace and empowerment through Rajyoga and inspire people to build bridges of unity amongst all cultures and creed, a press release stated.