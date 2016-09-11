 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth’

 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - The Omeo Kumar Das (OKD) Institute of Social Change and Development (ISCD), Guwahati will hold a special lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth: Implications for Policy and Research’ on September 13 at 3.30 pm at the institute’s conference hall here. Prof Sukhadeo Thorat will deliver the lecture, while OKD Institute chairperson Prof Atul Sarma will preside over the function.

Prof Sukhadeo Thorat is the chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research and Professor Emeritus at the Centre for the Study of Regional Development, Jawaharlal Nehru University. He was also the Chairman of the University Grants Commission of India during 2006-2011. Professor Thorat is also awarded the Padamshree in 2008, said a press release of the OKD Institute here.

