Around 800-900 school teachers from various schools of Assam took part in the seminar. The main animators of the seminar were ace photographer Rohit Suri and celebrated violinist of Hindustani style Sunita Bhuyan.

Prior to the seminar, former Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury along with his wife Kaberi Choudhury recited a poem O Mother, composed by the renowned physicist himself.

A song sung by noted singer Tarali Sarma on Mother Teresa was also shown on the projector to everyone present. Chairman of the Don Bosco Society Fr. VM Thomas gave a power-point presentation on the values of an ideal teacher as well as some of the humane values of sharing, compassion and love. Rohit Suri spoke about his own experiences on the joys of giving and sharing from one’s own resources. Sunita Bhuyan mesmerized the audience with her soulful rendition of traditional music on the violin.

The programme was moderated by Fr. Johnson Parackal, executive director, DBI, Kharghuli along with Bro. Aloysius and Fr. Sebastian Mathew.