 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Teachers’ seminar on ‘Joy of Giving’
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - As part of the ongoing celebrations of the canonization of Mother Teresa as ‘Saint Teresa of Calcutta’ by Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican, Rome, a teachers’ seminar on the ‘Joy of Giving’ was organized at the auditorium of Don Bosco School, Panbazar, today.

Around 800-900 school teachers from various schools of Assam took part in the seminar. The main animators of the seminar were ace photographer Rohit Suri and celebrated violinist of Hindustani style Sunita Bhuyan.

Prior to the seminar, former Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury along with his wife Kaberi Choudhury recited a poem O Mother, composed by the renowned physicist himself.

A song sung by noted singer Tarali Sarma on Mother Teresa was also shown on the projector to everyone present. Chairman of the Don Bosco Society Fr. VM Thomas gave a power-point presentation on the values of an ideal teacher as well as some of the humane values of sharing, compassion and love. Rohit Suri spoke about his own experiences on the joys of giving and sharing from one’s own resources. Sunita Bhuyan mesmerized the audience with her soulful rendition of traditional music on the violin.

The programme was moderated by Fr. Johnson Parackal, executive director, DBI, Kharghuli along with Bro. Aloysius and Fr. Sebastian Mathew.

City »
State »
  • Bid to ensure economic exploitation of coconut
  • 92-year-old man rescued
  • Kamakhya becomes WiFi hotspot
  • Teachers’ seminar on ‘Joy of Giving’
  • Lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth’
  • Brahma Kumaris spiritual prog from Sept 23
  • Rich tributes paid to Nalinidhar Bhattacharya
  • Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold State-level meet
  • IITG-TIC launches Innovation Competition
  • Down Town University foundation day
  • Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 14
  • Orientation course
    		•
  • Goalpara admin carries out market inspection
  • 100-hour bandh reduced to 12 hours
  • PMKVY centres to be set up in Darrang, Udalguri dists
  • Road repairs inside KNP yet to be completed
  • Railway town Lumding will be developed: Gohain
  • New Biswanath DC, SP seek public cooperation
  • Doomdooma MLA raps Govt over irregular gas supply to TEs
  • Agricultural activities hit low phase in Dhubri dist
  • Night operation of flights likely in Silchar soon
  • DU marathon highlights women empowerment
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 1 lakh houses for Nagaland urban population by 2022
  • OROP hearing in Ghy on Sept 13
  • ‘Make Dipa country’s Brand Ambassador’
  • Rain disrupts communication in West Siang
  • Airmen recruitment rally in October
  • Tussle brewing over LO post in Tripura House
  • Gazetted rank for Arunachal PG teachers
  • Tripura to set up Industrial Promotion Bureau
    		•
  • Thangavelu wins gold, Bhati bronze in Paralympics
  • ISL opening ceremony in city will inspire young kids: John
  • Djokovic downs Monfils, faces Wawrinka in US Open final
  • Maxwell fuels Aussies to sweep T20I series vs SL
  • FIFA chief to visit Goa
  • Lakhipur DSA lift Sujit Narzary Trophy
  • East Zone athletics begins
  • APRO football centre’s function
  • State archer wins gold
    		•
     
     