BSNL, in collaboration with GOIP Global Services Private Limited and with Bluetown (a Danish innovative company) as technology partner, has put its first Wi-Fi hotspot in Assam at Kamakhya temple and Wi-Fi services are available for public access around the temple.

BSNL is also selling prepaid vouchers through a sales agent for accessing the Wi-Fi services.

The Wi-Fi hotspot was inaugurated by MK Seth, Chief General Manager of BSNL Assam Circle. S Pokharna, General Manager (CM), Rabindra Kumar Jakhar, Deputy General Manager, Kamrup Telecom District and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

“This is the first Wi-Fi hotspot in Assam which is being operated at Kamakhya temple on an experimental basis and the service will improve further, basing on the feedback, natural condition and observation,” the official said.

GOIP & Bluetown intends to put up 300 additional access points at 100 different locations within Assam during the current financial year.