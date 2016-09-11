 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Kamakhya becomes WiFi hotspot
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - Visitors to the Kamakhya Temple have another reason to celebrate, as the revered shrine atop Nilachal hills became a Wi-Fi hotspot from yesterday.

BSNL, in collaboration with GOIP Global Services Private Limited and with Bluetown (a Danish innovative company) as technology partner, has put its first Wi-Fi hotspot in Assam at Kamakhya temple and Wi-Fi services are available for public access around the temple.

BSNL is also selling prepaid vouchers through a sales agent for accessing the Wi-Fi services.

The Wi-Fi hotspot was inaugurated by MK Seth, Chief General Manager of BSNL Assam Circle. S Pokharna, General Manager (CM), Rabindra Kumar Jakhar, Deputy General Manager, Kamrup Telecom District and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

“This is the first Wi-Fi hotspot in Assam which is being operated at Kamakhya temple on an experimental basis and the service will improve further, basing on the feedback, natural condition and observation,” the official said.

GOIP & Bluetown intends to put up 300 additional access points at 100 different locations within Assam during the current financial year.

City »
State »
  • Bid to ensure economic exploitation of coconut
  • 92-year-old man rescued
  • Kamakhya becomes WiFi hotspot
  • Teachers’ seminar on ‘Joy of Giving’
  • Lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth’
  • Brahma Kumaris spiritual prog from Sept 23
  • Rich tributes paid to Nalinidhar Bhattacharya
  • Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold State-level meet
  • IITG-TIC launches Innovation Competition
  • Down Town University foundation day
  • Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 14
  • Orientation course
    		•
  • Goalpara admin carries out market inspection
  • 100-hour bandh reduced to 12 hours
  • PMKVY centres to be set up in Darrang, Udalguri dists
  • Road repairs inside KNP yet to be completed
  • Railway town Lumding will be developed: Gohain
  • New Biswanath DC, SP seek public cooperation
  • Doomdooma MLA raps Govt over irregular gas supply to TEs
  • Agricultural activities hit low phase in Dhubri dist
  • Night operation of flights likely in Silchar soon
  • DU marathon highlights women empowerment
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 1 lakh houses for Nagaland urban population by 2022
  • OROP hearing in Ghy on Sept 13
  • ‘Make Dipa country’s Brand Ambassador’
  • Rain disrupts communication in West Siang
  • Airmen recruitment rally in October
  • Tussle brewing over LO post in Tripura House
  • Gazetted rank for Arunachal PG teachers
  • Tripura to set up Industrial Promotion Bureau
    		•
  • Thangavelu wins gold, Bhati bronze in Paralympics
  • ISL opening ceremony in city will inspire young kids: John
  • Djokovic downs Monfils, faces Wawrinka in US Open final
  • Maxwell fuels Aussies to sweep T20I series vs SL
  • FIFA chief to visit Goa
  • Lakhipur DSA lift Sujit Narzary Trophy
  • East Zone athletics begins
  • APRO football centre’s function
  • State archer wins gold
    		•
     
     