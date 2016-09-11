 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
92-year-old man rescued
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 10 - A 92-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease was rescued and handed over to Mother Teresa Old-Age Home by Chandmari Police on Thursday night.

According to a statement from the old-age home, the old man was found sitting near Guwahati College city bus stop at around 9-30 pm. Locals informed the police as he was not able to reply properly to their queries.

Later, when the old-age home authorities spoke to him in a more enabling environment, the old man identified himself as Haridas Sarkar, a retired assistant sub-inspector of RPF, Kaliaganj of Dwinathpur in West Bengal. He also revealed that his son Ranjit Sarkar is currently working at RPF at Rangiya in Assam, and that his son-in-law Atanu Purkayastha was residing in Guwahati. Relatives of the old person can contact the old-age home or Chandmari Police.

