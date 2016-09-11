During an interaction with the Assam Civil Service Officers from 2013 to 2015 batch at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, here today, Sonowal said he has tremendous faith in the young, capable and highly qualified civil officers and they must work in earnest to bring in change in the government system.

While admitting that there are a lot of challenges and resource crunch at the grassroots level, Sonowal said that the civil service officers must perform and try to thrive in difficult conditions for the betterment of the people. Rather than complaining about limited resources, the officers must try to be agents of change and ensure swift service delivery to the people. Chief Minister reiterated that unless the poorest of the poor in the remotest corner of the state do not get the benefit of government services, then the officers cannot consider themselves successful.

The Chief Minister said that on many occasions, people have complained about the corruption in the government system and slow nature of work at government offices. He called on the civil service officers to set an example of dedication towards one’s duty and remove corrupt practices totally from the system. Right from the grassroots, an efficient and punctual work culture should be built and for that civil service officers must set examples for others to follow, the Chief Minister said.

Sonowal said that the grassroots institutions like panchayats must be strengthened and civil service officers have a great role to play in this regard. He urged the officers to work sincerely for the benefit of the people without becoming arrogant and they must ensure that the common people’s grievances are redressed with humility and sincerity. He said that as a Chief Minister, he, too, faces the challenge of living up to the expectation of the people and he cannot consider himself successful unless he delivers on their expectations.

The Chief Minister said that the civil service officers must be respectful towards their subordinate staff and try to build a close relationship with their surrounding community for effective management of law and order situations. They must also ensure a clean environment at their office campuses and should plant trees for making Swacch Bharat a reality.

Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Additional Chief Secretary VB Pyarelal and TY Das, Principal Secretary Pawan Borthakur, Press Advisor to Chief Minister Hrishikesh Goswami were present on the occasion, among others.