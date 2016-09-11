The GST, which will transform India’s USD 2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion consumers into a single market for the first time, has been ratified by 19-20 states after Parliament nod last month, thereby qualifying to Presidential assent.

“I do hope the Finance Ministry will take appropriate steps to set up the GST Council to fix the rate because it is the responsibility of the GST Council that one uniform rate of goods and services is introduced in our economy,” he said at the centenary celebrations of Karur Vysya Bank here. – PTI