"We have adopted 632 girls across the country to take care their educational affairs. We would bear all expenses of their education to fulfil these girls most aspirations," Kishore Sansi, Managing Director and CEO of Vijaya Bank, told reporters on Saturday.

Felicitating Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar here at a function, he said: "If these girls want to learn abroad or conduct research work, Vijaya Bank would bear all their expenses."

Sansi said that the Vijaya Bank already adopted 32 villages, including one in Assam, and is in the process to adopt 50 more villages, including six in Northeast India to provide high quality medical services to the people of these villages with the direct involvement of expert physicians and medical practitioners.

The Vijaya Bank MD-CEO said that the bank has posted a profit of Rs 1,547 crore in 2015-16 and targeted to make profit of Rs 2,000 crore in the ongoing financial year (2016-17).

According to Sansi, Vijaya Bank, which was nationalised in the second phase of nationalisation of banks during 1980, has a network of 1,900 branches in the country and over 3,500 customer touch points including 1,680 ATMs.

The Bank's total business is over Rs 2,17,000 crore with a diverse clientele base of over 14 million.

"In Vijaya Bank's 85-year history, the bank had opened 1,000 branches till year 2007. But in the last nine years, with aggressive banking operations, the bank opened 900 new branches -- almost 100 annually," he said.

"Of the 350 new branches opened in the last two-three years, each branch has witnessed Rs 20 crore transactions," he added.