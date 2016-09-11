 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
Rajnath reviews internal security situation

 New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday reviewed the internal security situation in the country along with senior officials of the ministry and security agencies.

"It's a normal security review meeting that the Home Minister has convened," a Home Ministry official told IANS.

He said that as the minister had been out of town for some time, he decided to review the situation on Sunday, adding that there was nothing special to it. "It's a routine security review meeting. He decided to take stock of the situation, hence the meeting," he said.

The meeting, however, has its own importance in the backdrop of the Kashmir unrest. The Valley remained shut for the 65th day on Sunday with authorities deploying security personnel in Srinagar and other places to maintain law and order, while the death toll reached 80.

