 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 11, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
AAP lawmaker Somnath Bharti booked for damaging AIIMS property

 New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Somnath Bharti and his supporters have been booked for damaging AIIMS property and misbehaving with its security guards, Delhi Police said on Sunday. Bharti denied the allegations.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR following the complaint of All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AAIMS) Chief Security Officer RS Rawat.

Rawat, in his written complaint at south Delhi's Hauz Khas police station, said that Bharti, around 9.45 am on September 9 "provoked the mob to damage the fence of government property (AIIMS)".

"Bharti gave permission to unauthorised persons with JCB machines to get access inside AIIMS from Gautam Nagar Nallah road side and misbehaved with security personnel," said a police officer, citing Rawat's complaint.

In the complaint, it was also alleged that six security personnel were injured while trying to intervene and stop Bharti and his supporters from damaging AIIMS property.

Bharti and his supporters have been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 186 (obstructing public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The fresh case against Bharti, the legislator from Malviya Nagar area of south Delhi and a former minister, came a day after AAP's another legislator, Amantullah Khan, was booked for molesting his sister-in-law. Bharti was earlier booked in a domestic violence case filed against him by his wife Lipika Mitra. He was later granted bail in the case.

City »
State »
  • Bid to ensure economic exploitation of coconut
  • 92-year-old man rescued
  • Kamakhya becomes WiFi hotspot
  • Teachers’ seminar on ‘Joy of Giving’
  • Lecture on ‘Inclusive Growth’
  • Brahma Kumaris spiritual prog from Sept 23
  • Rich tributes paid to Nalinidhar Bhattacharya
  • Ellora Vigyan Mancha to hold State-level meet
  • IITG-TIC launches Innovation Competition
  • Down Town University foundation day
  • Guwahati Theatre Festival to begin on Sept 14
  • Orientation course
    		•
  • Goalpara admin carries out market inspection
  • 100-hour bandh reduced to 12 hours
  • PMKVY centres to be set up in Darrang, Udalguri dists
  • Road repairs inside KNP yet to be completed
  • Railway town Lumding will be developed: Gohain
  • New Biswanath DC, SP seek public cooperation
  • Doomdooma MLA raps Govt over irregular gas supply to TEs
  • Agricultural activities hit low phase in Dhubri dist
  • Night operation of flights likely in Silchar soon
  • DU marathon highlights women empowerment
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • 1 lakh houses for Nagaland urban population by 2022
  • OROP hearing in Ghy on Sept 13
  • ‘Make Dipa country’s Brand Ambassador’
  • Rain disrupts communication in West Siang
  • Airmen recruitment rally in October
  • Tussle brewing over LO post in Tripura House
  • Gazetted rank for Arunachal PG teachers
  • Tripura to set up Industrial Promotion Bureau
    		•
  • Thangavelu wins gold, Bhati bronze in Paralympics
  • ISL opening ceremony in city will inspire young kids: John
  • Djokovic downs Monfils, faces Wawrinka in US Open final
  • Maxwell fuels Aussies to sweep T20I series vs SL
  • FIFA chief to visit Goa
  • Lakhipur DSA lift Sujit Narzary Trophy
  • East Zone athletics begins
  • APRO football centre’s function
  • State archer wins gold
    		•
     
     