Rahman had filed an FIR at the Dhekiajuli Police Station on September 6, alleging that he was beaten up by MLA Ashok Singhal, and a case was registered at the Dhekiajuli Police Station (No. 620/16 IPC 342/353/298/506).

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Singhal categorically stated that the allegation of assault on the Block Development Officer was false. The MLA claimed that the in-charge BDO of Dhekiajuli Development Block came to his office on September 6 when more than 80 people were present at the office campus. He stayed only for three minutes at the office campus, Singhal added.

“The constituency which I represent is backward and I am fighting against fear, hunger and corruption,” the MLA said, adding that the area is also affected by militancy, due to which people live in constant fear.

Corruption is singularly responsible for the underdevelopment of the constituency. Singhal said that he had requested the Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur to probe the anomalies committed at Dhekiajuli Block during the last five years.

The MLA claimed that IAY houses were allotted in the names of deceased persons, outsiders and economically sound people. He alleged that IAY beneficiaries did not get the funds allotted to them, though the funds had been duly disbursed on paper. Singhal maintained that scams running into several crores of rupees had taken place at Dhekiajuli Block during the last five years.

In Dhekiajuli LAC, Government projects did not benefit genuine beneficiaries due to rampant corruption during the Congress rule, the MLA said, adding that several anomalies took place in the MLA Local Area Development schemes for 2011-12, like construction of a community hall near IMA at Dhekiajuli, construction of a community hall of All Asom Lekhika Samaroh, etc.

Singhal also alleged that plantation schemes were completed on paper alone, but practically nothing happened on the ground. The MLA said that he would appeal to the Chief Minister for an enquiry into all the cases of corruption at Dhekiajuli Block.

Singhal also said that schools in tea garden areas under the Dhekiajuli LAC are in a poor shape as the tea garden authorities are violating all the norms. “When I visited an LP school at Tinkharia Tea Estate, I found that in a 300 square-foot room, 235 students from classes I to V were being taught by a single teacher,” the MLA said.

Singhal disclosed that almost 13 lakh kg of rice are being allotted to the poor people of Dhekiajuli LAC every month, but the beneficiaries cannot avail of the benefits despite possessing ration cards. Within a very short time, people involved in corruption at the Dhekiajuli LAC will be booked, he warned.