Anubhuti Sanskritik Gosthi, Kokrajhar, observed the birth anniversary at the Kokrajhar Press Club. A cultural show was held on the occasion. Rathindra Sinha, a teacher of Grahampur HS School, inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp.

Kokrajhar SP Shyamal Prasad Saikia also attended the function along with other invited guests and dignitaries. He also sang a few songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Singers from different parts of Kokrajhar performed songs in the cultural programme.

The Officers Club, Kokrajhar, also observed the birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the Kokrajhar Circuit House by organising a cultural show.

ANN Service from Chabua adds: The Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha celebrated the 90th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the Balijan Siding Primary School premises on Thursday.

The function started at 6 pm with the lightning of a lamp by Prafulla Kumar Sarmah, president of Chabua Media Forum, and Tileswar Saikia, vice president of Senior Citizens’ Association, Chabua.

Sarat Neog, working president of the central committee of the Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha, inaugurated the anniversary programme by cutting a cake.

Anupam Buragohain, secretary of the Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha, Chabua branch, stated the objective of the function. Local children sang the songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion.