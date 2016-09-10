An MoU was signed between the AGCL and the Rotary Club of Duliajan in the presence of the Rotary International District Governor. As per the MoU, the AGCL has made capital investment in the project and the Rotary Club of Duliajan will operate the project by collecting biodegradable garbage from the oil township and converting it into organic manure for sale in the open market.

The installed machinery of the garbage disposal project has the capacity to produce 400 kg of organic manure per day from biodegradable garbage.

Rotary DG Niyogi inaugurated another initiative of the Rotary Club of Duliajan, a fruit garden called ‘Project Kalpadroom,’ at the Sasoni-Merbeel Eco Tourism Centre under the Naharkatia subdivision.