|
AGCL-Rotary project for garbage disposal
ANN Service
DULIAJAN, Sept 9 - The Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), under its CSR activity, has taken an initiative – jointly with the Rotary Club of Duliajan – for the disposal of biodegradable garbage and its conversion into organic manure under ‘Project Shyamalima’ in the oil township of Duliajan. District Governor of Rotary International District 3240, Rintu Guha Niyogi, during his visit to the Rotary Club of Duliajan, inaugurated the ambitious garbage disposal project at the AGCL campus on Thursday. The inaugural programme was attended by Kunal Mazumdar, DGM (O&M), AGCL, Ajoy Bhatta, DGM (Tech), DNPL, Deepak Chetia Phukan, Chief Manager (HR&A), AGCL, Mayurima Baruah, AGCL CSR committee secretary, Dr Navneet Swargiari and Indira Hazarika, president and secretary of the Rotary Club of Duliajan, and other members and representatives of the AGCL employees’ union and others.
An MoU was signed between the AGCL and the Rotary Club of Duliajan in the presence of the Rotary International District Governor. As per the MoU, the AGCL has made capital investment in the project and the Rotary Club of Duliajan will operate the project by collecting biodegradable garbage from the oil township and converting it into organic manure for sale in the open market.
The installed machinery of the garbage disposal project has the capacity to produce 400 kg of organic manure per day from biodegradable garbage.
Rotary DG Niyogi inaugurated another initiative of the Rotary Club of Duliajan, a fruit garden called ‘Project Kalpadroom,’ at the Sasoni-Merbeel Eco Tourism Centre under the Naharkatia subdivision.