 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
Sales Tax raid on Kokrajhar Rly Station
Correspondent
 KOKRAJHAR, Sept 9 - Officials of the Sales Tax Department, Kokrajhar, conducted a surprise raid on the Kokrajhar Railway Station today and seized goods worth about Rs 30,000. Several plastic items, cosmetics and other substances were seized during the raid. These items were brought in trains from New Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and other places of West Bengal.

The goods, brought here without paying sales tax, were meant to be taken for retailing, Manoj Pandey, Inspector of Taxes, Kokrajhar, said, adding that more raids would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those violating norms.

In the last couple of months, Sales Tax Department officials carried out a number of raids in different places of Kokrajhar and seized huge quantities of goods brought from West Bengal. The department has realised more than Rs 7 lakh as fine, official sources said.

