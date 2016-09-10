The goods, brought here without paying sales tax, were meant to be taken for retailing, Manoj Pandey, Inspector of Taxes, Kokrajhar, said, adding that more raids would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those violating norms.

In the last couple of months, Sales Tax Department officials carried out a number of raids in different places of Kokrajhar and seized huge quantities of goods brought from West Bengal. The department has realised more than Rs 7 lakh as fine, official sources said.