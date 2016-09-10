 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
Land for medical college at North Lakhimpur
Correspondent

 
 NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Sept 9 - Land measuring 45 bighas was handed over today to the department concerned for the construction of the North Lakhimpur Medical College at Chaboti here. The documents of the land acquired at Chowkham near Chaboti were handed over to the State Health Department by Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Debeswar Malakar at a ceremony held at the North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital in the presence of State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The construction of the North Lakhimpur Medical College, the foundation stone of which was laid in 2011, was stalled due to non-acquisition of land for the project and the alleged apathy of the earlier State Government. However, after the formation of the new Government at Dispur, the land acquisition process was expedited by the Lakhimpur DC and the State Health Department. The process was completed within 45 days.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister stated that the North Lakhimpur Medical College would give a thrust to the development of Lakhimpur district as it would generate employment with the growth of other allied concerns. The road leading to the proposed medical college will be improved, along with air ambulance connectivity with all nearby places including neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, the minister added.

Sarma announced that the foundation stone of the new building of the North Lakhimpur Medical College would be laid on January 1 next year. The medical college will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,089 crore and a compensation of Rs 7.5 crore will be distributed among the land owners in a speedy manner, the minister added.

The function was attended by Dhemaji MLA Pradan Baruah, Dhakuakhana MLA and minister Naba Kumar Doley, MAC president Dr Ranoj Pegu and top officials of the State Health Department.

