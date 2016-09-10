



According to the parents, Dolimoni has been suffering from the condition since the age of 10, when one day she fell down on the village road after she was hit by a friend of her school from behind while returning from school. But the parents denied any link of her present condition to that incident, as she was normal after that and continuing her school and studies.

Initially, Dolimoni could not stand on her feet and was unable to walk when the unknown disease struck her. She now spends 100 per cent of her time in her mother’s lap as she cannot sit, stand and needs support while on bed. She has currently lost both her eyesight and voice. Her health has been deteriorating further day by day, according to her mother Runu Devi.

The child has already endured numerous tests, CT scans, and MRIs at the GMCH in the last two years. Her father Tapan Nath, an inhabitant of Dighaldori village, Raha and a village farmer has exhausted all his savings with hospital bills in the last two years. The family is now permanently unable to go for further treatment of their daughter as they have nothing left at home for sale to meet the cost of her treatment.

“We shall be blessed if the Government or any organization comes forward to help us”, a weeping Dolimonoi’s father told this correspondent.