 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
GTC chess from Oct 7

 GUWAHATI, Sept 9 - Gauhati Town Club Chess Foundation will organise its annual International Rating Chess Tournament “GTC Classic Chess” at its premises from October 7 to 12, a release said.

The tournament carries a total prize-oney of Rs 2 lakh and is open to all players of the country. A total of 10 rounds under classical time control will be played in this 6-day event which is expected to attract players from across the country including few players from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

However the organisers have restricted entry to 200 players only on first come first serve basis.

City »
State »
  • 'Ashoka a communicator par excellence'
  • World Trade Fair attracting huge crowds
  • Nurses for Dipali Barthakur, Nilpawan Barua
  • Mumbai now a prime destination
  • PCBA finds water of Jorpukhuri normal
  • Contributions of Gunin Rajkhowa recalled
  • Dengue cases cross 1,000 mark in city
  • Compensation to kin of landslide victims
    		•
  • Girl child with mystery illness seeks help
  • Land for medical college at North Lakhimpur
  • Role of antisocial elements suspected
  • Sales Tax raid on Kokrajhar Rly Station
  • AGCL-Rotary project for garbage disposal
  • Birth anniversary of Bhupenda celebrated
  • Welfare hit by graft at Dhekiajuli: Singhal
  • Govt to improve condition of transgenders
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Meghalaya Assembly ratifies GST Bill
  • ECI team to visit Manipur on Sept 21
  • Swine flu outbreak reported in Manipur
  • 10 students hurt in ILP stir in Manipur
  • 5 Panchayat officials held
  • NSCN-K sees manipulation in non-cooperation
    		•
  • Pliskova, Kerber set-up US Open final duel
  • Bowlers lead India A fightback on day 2
  • GSA, GFC bracing up for Bordoloi Trophy
  • ID judo from Sept 26
  • Soccer tourney at Jagiroad
  • GTC chess from Oct 7
    		•
     
     