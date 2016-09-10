GUWAHATI, Sept 9 - Gauhati Town Club Chess Foundation will organise its annual International Rating Chess Tournament “GTC Classic Chess” at its premises from October 7 to 12, a release said.
The tournament carries a total prize-oney of Rs 2 lakh and is open to all players of the country. A total of 10 rounds under classical time control will be played in this 6-day event which is expected to attract players from across the country including few players from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
However the organisers have restricted entry to 200 players only on first come first serve basis.