 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
Soccer tourney at Jagiroad
CORRESPONDENT
 JAGIROAD, Sept 9 - Ghagua FC entered the second round of the Naba Bora memorial football tournament defeating Belobori Football Club 3-0, played today at the Jagi Kalpataru Puthibharal play ground, near here. Papu Bordoloi ( 1) and Pol Bordoloi (2) scored for winning team.

Earlier, Jagi Kalpataru downed Golkatabori FC 4-2 while Konwar gaon FC defeated Karaiguri FC 7-1. The tournament was inaugurated by a former footballer of the district, Pradip Bora in which 12 teams are taking part. The final is slated for September 18.

