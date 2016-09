ID judo from Sept 26



GUWAHATI, Sept 9 - The Inter District Judo Championship is going to be held at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here from September 26 to 28. The championship will be organisd by the All Assam Judo Association where competition will be conducted in the Sub Junior, Junior, Cadet and Senior categories for both male and female, said a press note.