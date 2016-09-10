 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
NSCN-K sees manipulation in non-cooperation
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Sept 9 - NSCN-K has alleged that the recent declaration of non-cooperation by the public of Aghunato village with it was because of certain sections who have manipulated the emotional situation and orchestrated the non-cooperation declaration.

The outfit in a release alleged that the security forces in an unprovoked attack gunned down one innocent civilian and injured another at Aghunato area on November 2 last year during which two NSCN workers were also killed. It said the combing operations have been continuing since then and yet the architects of the non-cooperation seem to have ignored the actual sustained actions of the security forces responsible for NSCN’s retaliation.

It claimed that “more than a dozen NSCN workers have been arrested, tortured, imprisoned and killed under Zunheboto district by security forces during the last 18 months but the NSCN has been maintaining maximum restraint and avoiding confrontation in the district solely to ensure public safety.”

The NSCN-K stated that “the people of Aghunato had always stood besides NSCN and the same camaraderie shall continue even in the days to come.” It cautioned that “anti-national elements involved in the declaration shall be exposed and defeated.”

City »
State »
  • 'Ashoka a communicator par excellence'
  • World Trade Fair attracting huge crowds
  • Nurses for Dipali Barthakur, Nilpawan Barua
  • Mumbai now a prime destination
  • PCBA finds water of Jorpukhuri normal
  • Contributions of Gunin Rajkhowa recalled
  • Dengue cases cross 1,000 mark in city
  • Compensation to kin of landslide victims
    		•
  • Girl child with mystery illness seeks help
  • Land for medical college at North Lakhimpur
  • Role of antisocial elements suspected
  • Sales Tax raid on Kokrajhar Rly Station
  • AGCL-Rotary project for garbage disposal
  • Birth anniversary of Bhupenda celebrated
  • Welfare hit by graft at Dhekiajuli: Singhal
  • Govt to improve condition of transgenders
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Meghalaya Assembly ratifies GST Bill
  • ECI team to visit Manipur on Sept 21
  • Swine flu outbreak reported in Manipur
  • 10 students hurt in ILP stir in Manipur
  • 5 Panchayat officials held
  • NSCN-K sees manipulation in non-cooperation
    		•
  • Pliskova, Kerber set-up US Open final duel
  • Bowlers lead India A fightback on day 2
  • GSA, GFC bracing up for Bordoloi Trophy
  • ID judo from Sept 26
  • Soccer tourney at Jagiroad
  • GTC chess from Oct 7
    		•
     
     