The outfit in a release alleged that the security forces in an unprovoked attack gunned down one innocent civilian and injured another at Aghunato area on November 2 last year during which two NSCN workers were also killed. It said the combing operations have been continuing since then and yet the architects of the non-cooperation seem to have ignored the actual sustained actions of the security forces responsible for NSCN’s retaliation.

It claimed that “more than a dozen NSCN workers have been arrested, tortured, imprisoned and killed under Zunheboto district by security forces during the last 18 months but the NSCN has been maintaining maximum restraint and avoiding confrontation in the district solely to ensure public safety.”

The NSCN-K stated that “the people of Aghunato had always stood besides NSCN and the same camaraderie shall continue even in the days to come.” It cautioned that “anti-national elements involved in the declaration shall be exposed and defeated.”