 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
5 Panchayat officials held
A Correspondent
 GANGTOK, Sept 9 - Five Panchayat officials of Tarpin Gram Panchayat in Sikkim, including president Devika Gurung, secretary Navraj Chettri and three members have been arrested by Vigilance Police on September 6 for alleged misappropriation of government funds sanctioned for maintenance of a road, official sources said.

In 2014-15, Tarpin GPU was given a sum of Rs 3 lakh for repairing of and maintenance of Salghari Road in Rehnock. It is alleged that a sum of Rs 1,06,000 has been misappropriated by the arrested five panchayat officials by creating false bill showing false payment to 12 labourers. All of them have been remanded to police custody till September 12.

