Correspondent
IMPHAL, Sept 9 - About ten students were injured in police action to control a protest march by students demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) system on Friday.
The incident took place when police tried to prevent the agitating students who tried to march to the Chief Minister’s bungalow at Palace Gate here around 2 pm, sources said. The injured students were taken to nearby hospital for medical aid.
Manipur had been witnessing continuous public movement under the aegis of Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System demanding implementation of the ILP or similar system to protect the interest of the native people of the State.