According to disease investigation laboratory team of State Veterinary department, the disease was common to the pigs in the region and the only option to protect them from the disease was vaccination.

“We have started vaccination programme to control the disease,” said disease specialist Dr Ng Ibotombi of State Veterinary department who is camping at Moreh town.

Meanwhile, the district administration has reportedly banned import of pork and piglets from across the border following the outbreak of the disease, sources here said.

Pork is widely consumed in Manipur particularly in the five hill districts and is regularly imported from across the border.

Programme: Meanwhile, Department of Forensic Medicine, JN Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal organised a Continuing Medical Education programme on ‘Investigation of Rape: A multi-disciplinary approach’ at the hospital auditorium on Friday.

Gaikhangam, Director JNIMS L Debendra, Professor and Head of Forensic Medicine JNIMS Dr L Fimate, former Director AIIMS New Delhi Professor TD Dogra and Associate Professor,Forensic Medicine JNIMS Dr Gangmei Angam attende the inaugural function as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

In his speech Deputy CM Gaikhangam said that one crime takes place every 17 seconds in the country, one crime against women every three minutes, one molestation every 15 minutes, one rape or sexual assault every 27 minutes and one dowry death every 77 minutes.

Manipur is not spared by the heinous crimes. The Department of Forensic Medicine JNIMS and RIMS examines about 280-300 cases of sexual assault. The programme was attended by personnel from police, judiciary, doctors, nurses, and others.