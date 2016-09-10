 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
ECI team to visit Manipur on Sept 21
Correspondent
 IMPHAL, Sept 9 - A team of Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Manipur for two days beginning September 21 to oversee the State’s preparedness for the upcoming Manipur Assembly election.

This was informed by State Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Kumar Dewangan to media persons while releasing the draft electoral rolls for the 60 Assembly constituencies, here on Wednesday. The ECI team will also interact with District Election Officers and other concerned officials on the State election management plan, security plan, communication plan, etc.

Officials said that there is no error in 12 constituencies. The error, Praveen said, has been found in 610 polling stations.

They further pointed out that according to the Census report 64.11 per cent of the population is above the age of 18 years. However, in the electoral roll there is only 54.70 per cent.

