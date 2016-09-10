However, Nissan has also been doing quite well on its own as well, as a brand. With the understanding that frequent changes and experimentation pay off, Nissan has launched the Sunshine Orange color on the Nissan Micra CVT.

Nissan even offers the new color option in the same price, without charging any premium over its standard options. The petrol unit mated to a manual transmission has been done away with in the Micra, while now only the CVT version has been made available with the petrol motor.

Besides the Sunshine Orange color, it also comes all-black interiors. Nissan also offers the color option with both the Micra and the Micra Active. The price of the Nissan Micra CVT also remains the same at Rs. 5.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Adding value to the new changes, Nissan says that the all-black interiors emulate the Micra’s European versions. Besides the colors, on both the exterior and the interior, the Micra CVT gets no other additions or changes in terms of the mechanics and equipment.

The Nissan Micra CVT draws power from a 1.2-litre petrol mill that makes a good 76 bhp of power and 104 Nm of torque, delivering an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.34 kmpl. The Nissan Micra sold better in the global markets, with 6 million unit sales, while it also did well in India.

Credits: http://www.vicky.in/car/