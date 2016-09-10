 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
Compensation to kin of landslide victims
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 9 - The Kamrup Metro district administration has sanctioned compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of six persons who lost their lives in landslides and floods so far this year in the city.

The compensation was approved by Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro Dr M Angamuthu based on recommendations of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and reports filed by the concerned Circle Officers and the City Police.

The six persons who have died during natural calamities in the city so far this year are Kiran Sarma (14) and Vishal Sarma (12) of 11 Mile, Panbari, Noorjahan Begum (11) of Noonmati, Manik Chandra Rabha (70) of Sarania, Malati Das (50) of Kharguli and Manoj Thakuria (22) of Borjhar.

