The number of cases doubled over the last 10 days, reaching 1,205 across the State.

The bulk of the positive cases were detected in Guwahati – the number till Friday being 1,075, according to the National Health Mission.

Dr K Nath, Assistant Director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Assam, told The Assam Tribune that September is the peak month during which maximum cases of dengue are reported. “The number of cases would come down by October,” he said.

He, however, said there was nothing to worry about as most of the patients have not even been admitted.

“Some who have got themselves admitted did so out of fear. Else, in majority of the cases admission into a hospital was not required,” Dr Nath said.

Two persons have died of dengue this year in the State.

Health officials said fogging is being done in vulnerable areas and health workers are conducting awareness camps in those places.

Assam witnessed a record 4,526 dengue cases in 2013, which had shaken the State health authorities. However, the number of reported cases was 85 in 2014 and 1,076 in 2015.

Though dengue cases are reported after the rainy season, this year incidences were unexpectedly reported from the month of July itself when temperatures were favourable for proliferation of the Aedes mosquito. Malaria and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) are reported mainly in the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the dengue testing machine at GMCH developed snags on Friday evening.

“Technicians are working to fix the problem. We are also making an alternative arrangement,” GMCH Superintendent Dr Ramen Talukdar said.