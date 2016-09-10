



Rajkhowa, who had penned several popular songs, including Mur gaan jodi ketiyaba, Jibon saharat patha hara moi, Mur mon ketiyaba chanchal hoi, and wrote the popular column Mor Priyo Shabda in the Dainik Asam, was actively associated with the socio-cultural organization Jyotirupa.

The book, published as a tribute to her father by Rajkhowa’s daughter Indrani Rajkhowa Banerjee, has been edited by cultural activist Dr Roman Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion, theatre personality Nilu Chakrabarty recalled Rajkhowa as a relentless cultural activist and a kind hearted person. “A collection of his write-ups and songs is a commendable effort,” he said.

“The songs written by him carried meaning that touched peoples’ hearts. As a writer too, he was vocal on several topics of social importance,” said singer Kula Barua.

Attending the programme, musician JP Das recalled his personal association with Rajkhowa and his ability to write spontaneously.

Singer Beauty Sharma Barua, who sang several songs written by Rajkhowa for the All India Radio, also shared about her personal association with the lyricist-writer.

Dr Roman Sarma, who conducted the book release function, highlighted several aspects of Gunin Rajkhowa’s personality, including his efforts to emphasize on several important issues related to the cultural world of Assam. Many other associates and admirers of Rajkhowa also spoke on the occasion.