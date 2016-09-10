 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
PCBA finds water of Jorpukhuri normal
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 9 - The quality of water at Jorpukhuri adjacent to Ugratara temple in the city – where large-scale death of a particular species of fish were reported – has been found to be normal, the Pollution Control Board, Assam has said. The PCBA had conducted tests in four water samples of the pond.

The pH value of the water was found to be in the normal range, so also the dissolved oxygen. There were no trace of free ammonia and chemical oxygen demand level was also minimum,” the official said, ruling out any chemical affect in the water.

Last week, the pond had witnessed large-scale death of a particular variety of fish – Tilapia fish (locally known as ‘Japani kawoi’), raising concerns over the quality of water in the historic water-body as also its overall management. The total dead fish removed from the water weighed around 60 kg.

The Fishery Department had also termed the water quality as normal for fish and had blamed over-population of fish for the phenomenon.

