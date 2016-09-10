The pH value of the water was found to be in the normal range, so also the dissolved oxygen. There were no trace of free ammonia and chemical oxygen demand level was also minimum,” the official said, ruling out any chemical affect in the water.

Last week, the pond had witnessed large-scale death of a particular variety of fish – Tilapia fish (locally known as ‘Japani kawoi’), raising concerns over the quality of water in the historic water-body as also its overall management. The total dead fish removed from the water weighed around 60 kg.

The Fishery Department had also termed the water quality as normal for fish and had blamed over-population of fish for the phenomenon.