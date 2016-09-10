 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
Nurses for Dipali Barthakur, Nilpawan Barua
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 9 - The State government will engage two nurses for taking care of the renowned artist couple singer Dipali Barthakur and painter Nilpawan Barua, stated an official press release here this evening.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today held a discussion with Nilpawan Barua at his (Chief Minister’s) office chamber, took stock of the present health condition of the artist couple and informed the renowned painter that to look after their nursing-related issues this step has been taken.

