WTF, being held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, marked the maiden participation of Singapore and Taiwan in any trade fairs in North East India.

Most of the visitors at the trade fair were attracted to the unique products like ‘smart’ watch and Formosa Olanga tea from Taiwan and cosmetics, perfumes, bags and garments from Singapore, stated a press release issued by Rajeev Das, director, Joya Communication.

The marketing managers of Taiwan Excellence stall and Uniquely Singapore stall said they have been receiving huge response from visitors. Local shoppers were also seen flocking to the stalls for ‘smart’ watches and Taiwanese tea.

The visitors also thronged the Thailand, Bangladesh and Pakistan stalls to buy gift items with unique designs.

The restaurant area with a life-size replica of Merlion from Singapore and swimming pool with boating facility for children is also attracting huge crowds, added the release.