Taking part in a short duration discussion on the subject in the State Assembly yesterday, Khandu cautioned that the ‘fragile’ law and order would have an ‘adverse’ impact on the State’s development front in the long run if not addressed at the earliest.

He attributed unemployment to be one of the causes of spurt in crimes with ever increasing educated youths going jobless, and said that the Government needed to take a “decisive” policy decision for giving them self-employment avenues through skill development.

Congress member Pani Taram, who initiated the short duration discussion, expressed serious concern over the “alarming” law and order situation in the State. He urged the Government to take remedial measures to bring back normalcy.

Besides pitching for putting a stop on political interference in policing and judicial matters relating to criminals, he also called for installing CCTV surveillance system in vulnerable locations to prevent crimes. He also called for improving police-public relations.

Education Minister Honchun Ngandam suggested for taking ‘special’ classes in schools on Saturdays by senior police officials to make the students aware of policing issues.

Paknga Bage suggested that judiciary be strengthened, besides evolving an effective rehabilitation policy for the surrendered criminals, ultras, etc, while Nyamar Karbak urged for enhancing manpower in police stations across the State.