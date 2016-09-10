 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
Friendship fest held in Assam-Nagaland border
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Sept 9 - Moitree, a festival celebrating friendship between two neighbouring districts of Mokokchung (Nagaland) and Sivasagar (Assam), was held at Amguri tea estate playground on Thursday.

Organised by Sivasagar district administration, the event was an initiative of the two district administrations to foster unity, peace, friendship and understanding through socio-cultural activities.

Mokokchung DC Susil Kumar Patel accompanied by Mokokchung SP Aotemsu, Tuli ADC Sentiwapang and other Nagaland Government officials and their counterpart Sivasagar DC Narayan Konwar, SP Subudh Sonowal and other Assam Government officials attended the day-long event. Cultural presentation including songs and dances, traditional game ‘Tug of War’ and a friendly football match were some of the highlights of the day. The inaugural programme was graced by local MLA of Amguri Pradip Hazarika.

The dignitaries while speaking on the occasion expressed confidence that events like these will go a long way in strengthening the strong ties and bonds between the people of Assam and Nagaland. They also expressed the desire of peaceful co-existence as brothers and sisters by settling small differences through the spirit of friendship.

