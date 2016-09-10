During his tour, he will inaugurate the State’s first Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Store at Tomo Riba State Hospital, Naharlagun. Later, he will attend a function at Hotel Donyi-Polo Ashoka here.

A bilateral MoU between State Health & Family Welfare department and Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) will be signed during the function, an official communiqué said here today.

The Government had launched ‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’ to make available quality generic medicines at affordable prices to common man throughout the country through outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Stores (JASs). Accordingly, Government decided to open 3,000 stores under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMJAY) during 2016-2017 and to reinvigorate the supply of generic drugs. Jan Aushadhi scheme is being implemented in the country through BPPI.

Under the Yojana, a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh (Rs 1 lakh for furnishing, Rs 50,000 for computer and peripherals, refrigerator, etc and another Rs 1 lakh worth medicines to commence operations) is given to those who open shops in govt hospitals and also to those who are individual entrepreneurs, NGOs, Charitable Trusts, etc.

The BPPI on June 28 last signed a MoU with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for opening of 84 Jan Aushadhi Stores.

The MoS will on September 12 inaugurate two Jan Aushadhi Stores in Arunachal Pradesh – one at Naharlagun and another at East Kameng (Seppa), the communique added.