This is for the first time that NRL has recorded a net profit of above Rs 1,000 crore, with profit before tax (PBT) standing at Rs 1,883 crore, marking an increase of 66 per cent compared to last year’s PBT of Rs 1,134 crore.

A dividend payout of 35 per cent (i.e. Rs 3.5 per fully paid share of Rs 10 each) for the year 2015-16 was also declared by the company. This is in addition to the interim dividend of equivalent amount paid during the year to shareholders. The total dividend payout of 70 per cent is the highest since the inception of the company.

“The gross refining margin (GRM) at $8.06 per barrel continued to be one of the best in the industry. Sales turnover during the year at Rs 11,925 crore recorded a growth of 10.14 per cent over previous year. The earning per share (EPS) for the year 2015-16 stood at Rs 16.62 compared to Rs 9.76 in 2014-15,” an NRL statement said.

The 23rd annual general meeting of NRL was also held in Guwahati today. It was presided over by S Varadarajan, chairman and managing director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and chairman, NRL, and was attended by P Padmanabhan, managing director, NRL, other members of the NRL board and shareholders of the company.

“Continuing with the trend of last year’s exceptional performance, NRL has once again delivered excellent results in 2015-16. This was possible only due to the relentless efforts of all individual across the organisation,” Varadarajan said.

On the physical front, the refinery processed 2,520 TMT of crude during 2015-16. NRL’s net distillate yield at 90.4 per cent continued to be the highest in the industry and energy intensity index (EII) at 96.6 was among the best in the industry.