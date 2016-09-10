 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 10, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Arunachal police rescues Kuldeep Moran


File photo of Kuldeep Moran in captivity.
 ITANAGAR, Sept 9 - Arunachal Pradesh police today rescued son of a panchayat vice-president who was abducted by suspected Ulfa(I) militants after 20 days of massive search.

Kuldeep Moran, son of Tinsukia district panchayat vice-president Ratneshwar Moran, was abducted from Nampong in Changlang district on August 1.

Highly-placed police sources from Changlang told PTI that the police team rescued Kuldeep from a cliff in a dense jungle around 10 km from Longvi village bordering Myanmar in the afternoon.

Longvi is the last village on the Indian side and several km away from Nampong, the sources said.

A day after his abduction, Kuldeep’s father had received a call from someone claiming to be from Ulfa(I). The caller had asked for Rs 1 crore to be arranged from BJP MLA Bolin Chetia from Sadiya for Kuldeep’s release. The rebel group also emailed a statement to media houses seeking the ransom.

The rebels claimed that Kuldeep was indulging in extortion in the name of the Ulfa(I). Immediately after the abduction, the Assam Police sought the help of Arunachal Police to trace the abducted boy. – PTI

City »
State »
  • 'Ashoka a communicator par excellence'
  • World Trade Fair attracting huge crowds
  • Nurses for Dipali Barthakur, Nilpawan Barua
  • Mumbai now a prime destination
  • PCBA finds water of Jorpukhuri normal
  • Contributions of Gunin Rajkhowa recalled
  • Dengue cases cross 1,000 mark in city
  • Compensation to kin of landslide victims
    		•
  • Girl child with mystery illness seeks help
  • Land for medical college at North Lakhimpur
  • Role of antisocial elements suspected
  • Sales Tax raid on Kokrajhar Rly Station
  • AGCL-Rotary project for garbage disposal
  • Birth anniversary of Bhupenda celebrated
  • Welfare hit by graft at Dhekiajuli: Singhal
  • Govt to improve condition of transgenders
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Meghalaya Assembly ratifies GST Bill
  • ECI team to visit Manipur on Sept 21
  • Swine flu outbreak reported in Manipur
  • 10 students hurt in ILP stir in Manipur
  • 5 Panchayat officials held
  • NSCN-K sees manipulation in non-cooperation
    		•
  • Pliskova, Kerber set-up US Open final duel
  • Bowlers lead India A fightback on day 2
  • GSA, GFC bracing up for Bordoloi Trophy
  • ID judo from Sept 26
  • Soccer tourney at Jagiroad
  • GTC chess from Oct 7
    		•
     
     