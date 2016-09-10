According to an official press release here today, the Chief Minister’s direction to the Revenue Department officials came at a meeting held at the conference hall of his secretariat here.

He asked the department to form a land bank so as to get the proper information on the present status of land use in the State, which is a requirement for effective implementation of the ‘Ease of Doing Business.’

For the purpose of assessing the present land use status, he also called for steps to under take surveys. The suggestions provided by the people on land-related matters should also be taken into consideration in this regard, he said. He asked the Department to survey the unused land of the tea estates located in both the Brahmaputra and the Barak Valleys.

The Chief Minister further directed the Department to search out the area of land required to allot three bighas of land to each of the 30,000 families affected by river erosion in the State, including the 8,000 families affected in Majuli.

He told the Revenue Department officials that the State Government would take all steps to provide all sorts of facilities to these families for constructing their houses on such plots of land, for securing supply of drinking water and cooking gas, among others.