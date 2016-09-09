 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
Nutrition Week observed
Borkhetri MLA Narayan Deka addressing a gathering organised on the occasion of Nutrition Week at the Borbhag Development Block, Nalbari on Wednesday. – Photo: Correspondent
 NALBARI, Sept 8 - Along with rest of the nation, the Borbhag ICDS Project at Kamarkuchi in Nalbari district observed the Nutrition Week from September 1 to 7.

On the closing day of the programme, a rally was taken out in the Borbhag area to create awareness about the nutritious food among the people. An open meeting was also held on the occasion which was attended by the local MLA Narayan Deka as chief guest.

He also inaugurated the exhibition organised on the occasion where various nutritious food and the preparation process were displayed. Deka, in his speech, hailed the effort of the project and expressed hope that with such activities, the people of the rural areas will be benefited.

Dr Kamal Deb Goswami, Medical Officer of the Kokoya PHE and BDO of the Borbhag Development Block Gautam Mazumder also spoke on the occasion. CDPO Bani Saikia explained about the importance of the nutritious food for the people of various ages.

