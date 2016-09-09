



A large number of AASAA supporters across the district joined the rally and displayed posters and placards. The rally was led by AASAA central committee leader Stephen Lakra.

Talking to media persons, Lakra said the AASAA is demanding a hike in the daily wages of tea workers to Rs 330, improvement of health facilities in tea garden areas and development of the education system. Before the Assembly polls, the BJP had promised that it would provide ST status to the Adivasi people of Assam, but this has not been done as yet, the AASAA leaders complained.

Barpeta Correspondent adds: Demanding a hike in the wages of tea workers and improvement of their living conditions, the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) on Thursday took out a bike rally in Baksa district. The rally started at Fatemabad Tea Estate near the Manas National Park and moved through Salbari to Baganpara via Doomni. The rally ended at Nagrijuli.

Activists of Bahbari, Doomni, Baganpara, Kumarikatan and Nagrijuli Anchalik Committees of AASAA took part in the rally. The objective of the rally was to create awareness about education among the Adivasis.

The procession was flagged off by Raju Tirki, education secretary of the AASAA. Bikash Baraik and Krishna Kujur, president and secretary respectively of the Bahbari Anchalik Committee, and several other leaders took part in the rally.

The AASAA leaders expressed concern over the lack of awareness about the need of proper education among the Adivasis of the State and expressed the hope that such rallies would yield positive results and contribute to the cause of development of the backward tribe.

Dibrugarh Staff Correspondent adds: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) on Thursday launched a Statewide motorcycle rally in support of their demand for ST, increase in the wages of plantation workers to Rs 330 and improvement of health and education facilities in the tea estates, among others. The rally in the district was flagged off at the Moran Tea Estate by AASAA general secretary Deben Oraon.

Some 55 motorcycles are being used for the rally. “The bikers will cover the maximum tea estates in the district to create awareness about the rights of plantation workers and also remind the Government of the promises it made before the last elections,” Oraon said.

The rally is jointly led by district president Richa Munda and secretary Rustom Kujur.