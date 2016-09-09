It was celebrated with religious devotion and fanfare at Bahari Satra, the first Satra established by the great saint. Apart from religious rituals and traditional prayers related to the Satra, a religious symposium was organised in the Soul Griha of the Satra on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Kushum Kumar Mahanta, secretary general of the Asom Satra Mahasabha, requested all to maintain equality and dignity. “Though some of us boast of belonging to a particular sect, the four saints maintained cordial relationship among themselves,” he said. Stating that all the saints were united in ideology, Mahanta said that the Satra Mahasabha is also trying to unite people belonging to various sects, which would be the greatest tribute to them.

The meeting, presided over by Dr Suranjan Sarma, principal of Madhya Kamrup College of Chenga, was also addressed by Bandali Satra Satradhikar Dwijendra Nath Goswami.

The Sarukshetri Haridev Prasar Samiti celebrated the anniversary with a daylong programme. People in large numbers participated in the programmes, which included a procession and recitation of Gurucharita by Parameswar Goswami.

Sri Sri Haridev Dham Satra of Sarthebari celebrated the birth anniversary with a three-day programme from September 4. Among others, the religious meet addressed by Haridas Deuraja attracted a large gathering. Deuraja, in his teen, enthralled the audience with his eloquence.

Celebrations of birth anniversary have been reported from Haladhibari Satra, Baniyakuchi Satra, Subha Satra, Bandali Satra, Lachima and Simlaguri Naamggar, also.