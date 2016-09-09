The recent floodwaters of Simen river washed away more than 150 families of Baligaon, Bamgaon, Tinnoli and no. 4 Majarbari, etc., under Simenmukh Panchayat of Sissi Revenue Block under Dhemaji district. The floodwaters completely displaced the dwelling houses of more than a hundred families.

The flood destroyed the road connectivity of Simenmukh Panchayat. Several culverts between Nadirpar to Krishna Nagar were damaged in the flood, while the RCC bridge between Jamalpur to no. 2 Majarbari was breached. The snapping of the road connection has added to the miseries to the flood-affected people.

The families of Sengajan Baligaon, Tinnoli Bengali, Lamabasti and Bamgaon are taking shelter in Sukurboria Bazar market shed, while the families of no. 4 Majarbari and Sengajan Baligaon are living on no. 4 Majarbari platform. The families are facing scarcity of food items, potable water and hygiene-related issues.

The Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation (ABYSF) and the Sengajan Anchalik Bengali Youth Students’ Federation have demanded supply of adequate food items, potable water and medical treatment as the flood-affected families are also suffering from water-borne diseases in the camp.

The Brahmaputra and Simen rivers are continuously eroding the villages of Simenmukh Panchayat.