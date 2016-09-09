 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
Separate road for South Salmara-Mankachar
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 8 - Pitching for a separate road for South Salmara-Mankachar district, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the PWD (Roads) and Water Resources Department to prepare a DPR (Detailed Project Report) for construction of a road to the district via Assam without touching the territory of Meghalaya.

Issuing a directive to the PWD (Roads) and Water Resources Department, Sonowal said, “South Salmara Mankachar district should have exclusive road connectivity through the State of Assam without touching the territory of any other State.” He asked the department concerned to prepare a DPR and submit the same to the government within October 2, 2016. Sonowal said, “After the DPR is prepared, we will go for construction of the once defunct road through the territory of Assam. One of the priorities of our governance lies in ensuring a seamless communication for the people of South Salmara Mankachar District and that too through our own territory.”

He also asked the Power department to make a good use of the allotted power to the district and take steps for the replacement of the redundant transformers. Moreover, for providing safe and purified drinking water, Sonowal asked the PHE department to operationalise all its schemes and submit the action taken report to the Government ‘on a fast track’ basis.

