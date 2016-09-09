Addressing a meeting in Silchar during the foundation laying ceremony of the project of widening and strengthening of 6 kms road stretch on the NH-54 from Holy Cross point in Silchar to Sonabarighat under Sonai constituency of Cachar district on Tuesday, Bordoloi said, “Condition of most of the roads, particularly the national highways in Barak Valley are in shambles and the government is aware of the situation. Improvement of all the national highways, including the new NH-6 connecting Silchar to Guwahati, is the need of the hour and both the Central and State governments are giving emphasis in the improvement of road connectivity and development of infrastructure in Barak Valley. Rs 350 crore will be provided to bring the NH-54 to proper standard,” Bordoloi said.

He was quick to add that responding to the challenge to improve the road condition, the government has made moves to use new and latest technologies to improve the property of the soil in road development. “We have used new technologies like ‘Geocell’ in developing the road stretch at Churaibari and after long days of hardship, traffic towards Agartala is now uninterrupted,” Bordoloi claimed.

Further, the Commissioner agreed that despite loaded with possibilities to become the second largest city in the State, the roads of Silchar are congested. He informed that the government has taken steps to construct the ‘Silchar Bypass’ and the project is likely to be wrapped up by April 2017. Development of NH-53 and 54 has already started and the situation will be brought to trafficable condition within next two years, Bordoloi added that bad patches covering 18 kms on the NH-53 will be repaired and improved within next one year.

“Efforts are being made to accelerate the completion of the East-West corridor,” the commissioner maintained.