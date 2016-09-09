 
Guwahati, Friday, September 09, 2016
17 get AIFF D licence

 GUWAHATI, Sept 8 - Altogether 17 candidates, under Assam Football Association, have passed the second AIFF D licence coaching course, informed AFA secretary Ankur Dutta in a release.

The course was conducted at Kokrajhar from August 27 to 31.

The successful candidates are: Daimalu Basumatary, Nityananda Loing, Hridas Mahato, Altaf Hussain, Durjay Brahma Narzary, Sawan Thapa, Pranjal Gogoi, Ranjan Debbarma, Birendra Narzary, Pankaj Neog, Jagat Ch Rabha, Mridul Saikia, Ashim Hazarika, Achinta Basumatary, Suraj Saikia, Rohit Saikia, Basanta Kr Teron.

