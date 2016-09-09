In a release issued by LPDC officials Manoj Kr Choudhury, Bablu Choudhury and Ranjit Sarma, it was further alleged that the newly laid turf wicket of the ground was badly damaged by some fire works displayed on the day by the Ganesh Mandir committee members while performing Ganesh Puja.

The LPDC officials revealed that the ground has been preserved by the local administration for sporting activities along with the organising of Durga Puja and Bihu function.

Considering the scarcity of playground in the city, it is necessary to keep the Latasil playground in good shape so that sporting activities can be carried out smoothly.