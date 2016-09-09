

A jubilant Assam State Electricity Board side pose for photographs with the RG Baruah Trophy after winning the GSA Super Division Football League, at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, on Thursday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma A jubilant Assam State Electricity Board side pose for photographs with the RG Baruah Trophy after winning the GSA Super Division Football League, at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, on Thursday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

In a clean match at the Nehru Stadium here today, ASEB trounced FC Green Valley by a clear margin of 3-1 goals. Trailing 0-1 in the 14th minute the ASEB boys made a smart comeback and punched three in the later part.

Nigerian striker George Prince put FC Green Valley ahead with a beautiful goal. Gathering the ball from a throw in, taken by defender Biswajit Biswas, George dribbled past two ASEB defenders and drove home.

In the 40th minute, Hiteswar Hazowary deflected the ball into the net anticipating a flag kick taken by Apurba Phukan.

After the break Apurba enhanced the margin in the 63rd minute with a long ranger. The ball sailed into the goal deluding Green Valley custodian Cheeradeep Chattopadhayay at the far corner of the iron frame.

Jwanbla Brahma completed the rout by converting a spot kick in the 85th minute. Apurba Phukan was brought down by Green Valley defender D Maoti Basumatary, who also got marching orders for that offence. Jwanbla fired home from the 12-yard spot to make the score line 3-1.

ASEB coach Ganesh Rai gave entire credit to the players for the success. “We had some critical situation in the middle of the season but the players were firm and overcame all the odds and maintained the spirit to win the title,” Rai said.

Assam Police Blues were awarded the Jibeswar Goswami Trophy for becoming champions in the A Division while Maharana Athletic club got the runners-up trophy. Samujjal Rabha (Maharana) and Pulak Baruah (SAI SC) were awarded the highest scorer and best player trophy receptively.

ASEB received the RG Baruah trophy while runners-up Navajyoti Club received the Jatin Bora Memorial Trophy. Rakesh Das of Sunrise AC was adjudged the best player in the Super Division and received the Abani Buragohain and Radhe Borgayary Memorial Trophy.

The Guwahati Referee’s Association secretary Sushanta Sen thanked all the teams, players and referees for successfully concluding the league.