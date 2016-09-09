



The winner of Football League Cup and Copa Del Rey, Zokora has formerly been a part of ISL, playing a total of 13 matches in the championship. The 35-year old midfielder is the tenth international hiring by NEUFC.

Speaking at the appointment, John Abraham, owner of NorthEast United FC said, “It is exciting to have Didier Zokora join the club. With his on-field experience and a previous exposure to ISL will definitely prove to be an asset for the NorthEast United. I am looking forward to our team’s performance in the upcoming championship.”

Further continuing the line of thought, Ardeshir Jeejeebhoy, Director of Football for NEUFC said, “Didier Zokora brings with himself international expertise. He would have a lot to teach to the young boys we have in the club, with his maturity and experience coming in handy during the critical points of the upcoming matches.”

Nelo Vingada, Head Coach, NEUFC, said, “Currently, we are focused at creating a strong midfield for the club and Didier Zokora’s presence adds to the already formidable midfield.”

At his appointment, Didier Zokora added, “I am really excited to be here and looking forward to working with Nelo and the team. Coming back to the ISL for a second season I am hoping that with my experience I can make important contributions to the team.” – PTI